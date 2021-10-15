UK MP David Amess stabbed multiple times

Zoe Norfolk/Getty Images

(ESSEX, England) — David Amess, a conservative British member of Parliament, was stabbed multiple times during a visit to Essex Friday, officials said.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known.

He was attacked while holding an open meeting for his constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, British outlet Sky News reported.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after 12:05 p.m. local time.

Essex Police tweeted that a man has been arrested following an incident at Leigh-on-Sea. Authorities said they are not seeking any other suspects.

Amess, 69, represents Southend West in Essex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.