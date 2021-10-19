“I’m an aging superhero”: Jason Momoa tells Ellen of his ‘Aquaman’ injuries

ABC/Rick Rowell

Superheroes are usually hard to damage, but while Jason Momoa is certainly no weakling, he’s no superhero. That’s what he told Ellen Degeneres in a remote interview from London, as he detailed a series of injuries he sustained playing the King of Atlantis in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I’m getting old, that’s what’s happening,” the 42-year-old star said with a laugh on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kind of cut it up,” the actor with the comic-book physique admitted, adding, “I’ve got to get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

Momoa then explained, “I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know…I’m an aging superhero right now.”

That said, he told Ellen’s audience that all his dings were worth it. “It’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it,” he enthused.

Jason also told Ellen that while he’s in London shooting the 2022 film, as always, he’s traveling with two stuffed animals — Piggy Big Spirit and Potato.

Momoa explained that they’re his companions whenever he’s without his kids with wife Lisa Bonet — 14-year-old Lola Iolani Momoa, and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

