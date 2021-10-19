Is Matthew McConaughey the next Batman?

ABC

Will Matthew McConaughey be the next one to suit up and save Gotham City?

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during the Advertising Week New York event, the actor addressed the rumors that he’s about to become the next Batman.

“I am?” he said, surprised. “First I’ve heard of it, but it happens this way sometimes!”

If McConaughey truly is the next Caped Crusader, he would follow in the footsteps of George Clooney, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and, most recently, Robert Pattinson.

While McConaughey’s status as a superhero remains unknown, one thing you probably won’t see The Wolf of Wall Street alum doing is running for the governor of Texas.

Earlier this month on the New York Times‘ Sway podcast, when asked about his potential political bid, the 51-year-old hinted he won’t be on the ballot, responding, “Is politics an embassy for me to be of the most use to myself, to my family, to the most amount of people in my life moving forward?” The implied answer, was no.

