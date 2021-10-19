Jennifer Love Hewitt announces hiatus from social media to “reset”

Fox

Jennifer Love Hewitt is taking some time to “reset.”

The 42-year-old actress, who welcomed her son Aidan last month, took to social media over the weekend to announce that she’ll be taking a break from the platforms.

In screenshot of her Instagram Story, obtained by People, the 9-1-1 star shared some life updates, writing, “Today is my first day back in the sauna after being pregnant and having my baby. Two days ago was my first long bath since labor. Some things you can’t do till the doc says so and others you just stop taking time for. But self care, moments to breathe and feel yourself again. Even in small ways. So important.”

Hewitt then revealed that she’s “also starting at least a week maybe two away from social media [tomorrow]. I need to reset.”

“I need to take my scrolling time and make it active time. Workouts, breathing, manifesting, time with my kids and husband. All of it,” she continued.

The mom of three, who also shares daughter Autumn, and son, Atticus, with husband Brian Hallisay, added that social media “makes me feel bad sometimes. Like I’m not doing enough.”

Hewitt’s decision has already had a ripple effect on her children, who decided to “give up YouTube shows,” something she quipped is “one small miracle already lol.”

The actress wrapped up her announcement encouraging others to take time for themselves when needed.

“I only share this for that one person or maybe more today who need time. Just for them. And need to know it’s okay to take it. And in fact the taking of that time will make everything better. I promise,” she wrote. “Sending love!”

