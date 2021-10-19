See Nicole Kidman “kill” as Lucille Ball in the teaser to Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

Amazon Studios

Nicole Kidman‘s casting as iconic comedienne Lucille Ball might have been controversial, but she takes no prisoners in the teaser to Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos.

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” Kidman-as-Lucy says in voiceover. “The biggest asset in the portfolios of Phillip Morris tobacco, Westinghouse. I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing.”

She continues, “I work side-by-side with my husband, who is genuinely impressed with me. And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. And then, do it again the next year.”

Oscar-winner Javier Bardem plays Lucy’s husband and I Love Lucy co-star Desi Arnaz in the period piece, from Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin.

The snippet ends with Kidman, in full Lucy wardrobe, on the set of the show’s famous “grape stomping” scene.

Amazon says of the project, “Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos” in the film, which is “a revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship.”

The film is set during one critical week of production of I Love Lucy.

Being the Ricardos, which also stars Oscar-winner JK Simmons, with Nina Arianda and former Arrested Development co-stars Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat, hits Amazon Prime on December 21.

