Mila Kunis shares the “parenting fail” her husband Ashton Kutcher called her out over

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are open books about how they raise their children. Controversial bathing habits aside, the actress revealed that she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with her husband when it comes to parenting.

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres‘ Mom Confessions, Kunis opened up about the time Kutcher called her out over some not-so-great advice she had for their now-seven-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

“There was a little kid in my kid’s preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter,” the Bad Moms star recalled, adding that Wyatt tattled on her troublesome schoolmate when she got home.

“I instinctually said, ‘Did you push her back?’ And my daughter’s like, ‘No!’ And I was like, ‘Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, ‘No, thank you,’ and you walk away,” Kunis continued before revealing how her husband reacted to the pep talk.

“I turn around and I see Ashton’s face and he was like, ‘Noooo!,'” she explained while mimicking her husband’s panicked expression.

“I was like, ‘Don’t push him off a ladder, or off of a swing, or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push him back,'” the actress reasoned, but admits she eventually saw the error of her ways and admitted that was a “parenting fail” over how to teach a child to stand up for themselves.

When it came to the advice she had for her fellow parents, Kunis deadpanned, “Kids are like little terrorists. Don’t negotiate with them. It’ll go nowhere.”

She also warned not to “lie to your kids” because, in turn, it might accidentally convey that it’s okay to be dishonest. However, she gave her blessing when it comes to the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.

