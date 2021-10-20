“Shame on you”: Ruby Rose flames CW execs, claiming “abuse” on ‘Batwoman’ set

Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ruby Rose has stunned fans with claims that the actress and activist was fired from her former show, Batwoman, for speaking out against the show’s producers.

Rose, initially blamed their exit on an injury she suffered on set that left her with two herniated discs in her back. However, in an Instagram story, Rose changed her tune, telling fans she was fired for speaking out about the working conditions on set.

“To my dear, dear fans still asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head,” Rose posted in the lengthy story. “…NOR DID I QUIT,” she continued. “Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail would not make me stand down.”

Rose explained that executives at Warner Bros. forced the star to return to set 10 days after her back injury. The Instagram story showed Rose’s MRIs and her getting prepped for surgery.

Rose also claimed that showrunner Caroline Dries pushed the Batwoman cast and crew to keep working during the pandemic, even after other CW shows were shut down.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 veteran also claims a production assistant was left a “quadriplegic” by an on-set accident, and another crew member suffered third-degree burns. “We were given no therapy after watching the skin fall off his face,” Rose writes.

She also claimed co-star Dougray Scott “abused women” on set, and in the message — in which Dries, Berlanti productions and producer Sarah Schecter were tagged — claimed she will go public about her time on the set.

“I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again,” Rose said. “And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

In a statement to Deadline, Warner Bros. refuted Rose’s claims, calling it “revisionist history” and saying Rose was not asked back for season two because of “multiple complaints” about her workplace behavior. Dougray Scott also refuted the claims to TVLine, calling them “entirely made up.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.