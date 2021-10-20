‘Tough As Nails’ host Phil Keoghan looking to past contestants to keep things fresh on season 3

CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

A new installment of the third season of the hit competition series Tough As Nails unfolds on CBS tonight. The show highlights “real-world heroes” who keep the country moving: from firefighters to package delivery people, and every job in between.

For host Phil Keoghan [KO-gan], he and the other producers say the series’ casts — both past and present — keep things interesting for the third go ’round.

“The freshness comes from the new people, and then it also comes from the new challenges,” Keoghan says.

“What’s really good now is that a lot of our past contestants are making suggestions about things that we should do on the show,” Keoghan continues. “So you’re going to see that a lot more…especially once we get through the pandemic and it’s easier for us to make the show.”

Keoghan adds, “You’re going to see a lot more of our cast making guest appearances and showing their jobs, often setting the challenges for our cast. That happens on season three. You’ll see some familiar faces pop up and you’re going to see them offer up some jobs that are tough in their space and their world.”

Tough As Nails is also streaming on Paramount+.

