Blake Lively shames those who post paparazzi photos of her children: “This is so disturbing”

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Blake Lively defended her three young daughters’ privacy on Wednesday after an Instagram user shared photos a member of the paparazzi took of them.

The Gossip Girl alum did not mince words when shaming the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account and insinuated that they had gone back on their word not to post such images.

“This is so disturbing,” Lively commented in the now-deleted post, but has since shared her remarks to her Instagram story. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me.”

She continued, “This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

Lively, who is married to Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, also shouted out those who unfollowed the account by expressing, “YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity.”

In July, Lively detailed a “frightening” experience where a man would not stop “stalking” her children, as she put it, and kept taking photographs of them.

The actress said she would “calmly approach the photographer… in order to speak to him” but he would “run away. And jump out again at the next block.”

Lively issued a demand to media outlets, asking them to stop paying photographers to “hide and hunt children.” She also requested they run background checks on photographers and remarked, “Do you simply not care about the safety of children?”

She also called upon her followers to “stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures.” The actress suggested more outlets may cease sharing “photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them” if enough readers take a stand.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.