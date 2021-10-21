CarrieOnForever: Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd remember Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-IRELAND ALLIANCE

Star Wars icon, author, and actress Carrie Fisher would have turned 65 today, and some of her friends and family celebrated her on social media today.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, posted a throwback picture of herself as a baby, being held by her famous mom. She added a twin hearts emoji to the post.

Actress Joely Fisher posted a picture of her with her half-sister, saying, “I miss this face…happy heavenly birthday sister,” along with the hashtags #CarrieFisher and #CarrieOnForever.

The latter was also used by Carrie’s on-screen sibling, Mark Hamill. Luke Skywalker’s alter-ego posted a picture of himself playing with Fisher’s hair on the set of Star Wars, as she rolls her eyes. “Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn’t in the mood,” Hamill wrote.

Carrie Fisher died at 60 years old on December 27, 2016, following a heart attack.

