Check out Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the action-packed trailer for Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Universal Pictures

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are on the run in the new trailer for Ambulance, director Michael Bay‘s take on a 2005 Danish thriller.

The two actors play foster brothers; Emmy-winner Abdul-Mateen plays a military veteran who’s strapped for cash when his wife needs surgery, and Gyllenhaal offers to help — with a daring bank heist.

Soon, the bullets start flying and the pair manage to escape in the only way possible: in an ambulance — which happens to contain an EMT working on an injured police officer.

Eiza González plays the medic, who’s trying to keep the cop alive while the pair flee what seems like the entire Los Angeles Police Department.

And because it’s a Michael Bay movie, you’d be correct to expect the requisite level of Bay-hem: helicopters, cars, and cameras go flying as the pair try to take the money and run.

Ambulance opens in theaters February 18.

