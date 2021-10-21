Colts safety Julian Blackmon out for year

By
staff
-
0
13
33ft/iStock

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is out for the year after tearing his Achilles, the team announced on Thursday. 

Black suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday. 

The second-year player started all six games this season and recorded 34 tackles and one pass break up. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.