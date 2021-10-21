See Tom Holland flying high with Mark Wahlberg in the trailer for the video game adaptation ‘Uncharted’

Sony Pictures

Fans of the hit Sony PlayStation Uncharted series can finally see a trailer for the big-screen adaptation, due out in February.

The long-gestating project stars Tom Holland as the series’ adventurer, Nathan Drake, and Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, both partners on the hunt for a priceless lost treasure.

Unlike the game, Holland’s Drake is a bartender when he meets Wahlberg’s Sully, who recruits him for the lucrative quest. They soon run afoul of a baddie played by Antonio Banderas, who also wants the lost gold.

Holland is dressed for the job, as Drake’s now well-known white shirt, brown pants and shoulder holster are on full display, and here — as in the game — Holland’s Drake can be seen dodging bullets and booby traps, and even dangling from a plane in midair.

That said, some Uncharted fans are still bummed that the role didn’t go to the guy Nathan Drake was made to look like: Nathan Fillion. Although actor Nolan North provided Drake’s voice in the games, The Rookie star was in the mix back in 2016, when Sony Pictures first began thinking of an Uncharted movie. Fillion even starred as Drake in a viral fan film that also starred Stephen Lang as Sully.

However, when asked recently about the upcoming film, Fillion was diplomatic. “My only regret is that we had to wait so very, very long…[to] actually see some Uncharted stuff,” Fillion told GamingBible. “Other than that, I think all my boxes have been checked,” Fillion went on. “I’m pretty excited to see what they do with that. I love movies and those guys have never let us down; Tom Holland, come on, Mark Wahlberg? We’re gonna have a great time.”

(Second video contains uncensored profanity.)

