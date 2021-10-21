“Stop imitating me!” Courteney Cox playfully schools ‘Scream’ co-star for pretending to be Monica from ‘Friends’

ABC

In a little skit they played out on Instagram, Courteney Cox busted her Scream co-star Melissa Barrera for being a little too obsessed with Friends.

The episode Cox posted online started with a guitar riff and a tilt up to a building, specifically 90 Bedford street in Lower Manhattan — more specifically, the building that was used as the exterior shots of Monica Gellar’s apartment on the hit sitcom.

The musical interlude, with the camera tilting up at the building, perfectly imitated the show’s trademark scene transitions. But in this case, Barrera walks towards the famous facade.

“Melissa, how are you?” Cox stops the actress in her tracks. “Where are you going?”

Barrera replies, “I’m just going home.”

Cox says, “Hm, that’s weird. I don’t think that’s your home,” before adding, “I’m actually really happy you joined the Scream cast, but this is not OK. This is off limits.”

“No, Melissa. No,” Cox continues. “There’s only so much. Come on, go back to the Heights,” snarkily referencing the younger actress’ role in In the Heights.

Barrera storms off, with a Monica-like “I KNOW!”

“Stop imitating me!” Cox yells, before huffing to herself, “Oh, so pathetic!”

The cute exchange got more than 560,000 likes on Instagram in less than a day.

The pair will share the screen again when the fifth Scream film comes out next November.

