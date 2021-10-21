Watch the trailer for ‘King Richard’ with Beyoncé’s new song; ABC sets ‘Women of the Movement’ premiere date

Chiabella James

Warner Bros. has released another trailer for King Richard, which teases a brand-new song by the Queen B herself, Beyoncé.

Titled “Be Alive,” the new ballad is featured toward the end of the trailer where Venus Williams, played by Saniyya Sidney, is seen facing off with an opponent in a heated match. The new drama, which stars Will Smith as Williams family patriarch Richard Williams, follows Mr. Williams’ journey in training his daughters, Venus and Serena, to become worldwide tennis champions. King Richard also stars Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on November 19.

In other news, ABC has set a premiere date for Women of the Movement, the limited series that will focus on Emmett Till‘s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, and her pursuit for justice after her son’s murder. The show will premiere on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET and run for three consecutive weeks. As previously reported, Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher and Glynn Turman will star in the series that is inspired by Devery S. Anderson‘s book Emmett Till:The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.

