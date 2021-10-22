Snoop Dogg joins the Harlem Globetrotters for the first NFT sitcom

Harlem Globetrotters

As Snoop Dogg‘s 50th birthday week continues, he’s now joined the Harlem Globetrotters for a unique project.

The hip hop icon has partnered with the legendary basketball team to star in a hilarious video that’s being described as the first sitcom to be auctioned as an NFT.

In the trailer, Snoop, whose character is named Jermaine, is hired to work with the Globetrotters in his “Da Dogg Gone Gym.” The caption reads, “When the Harlem Globetrotters hired trainers, something went terribly wrong…They hired the wrong brothas.”

In the clip, Snoop proves he is extremely unqualified for the job, leading one player to say to the team, “I told you we need basketball trainers this time!” At one point, Jermaine brags to one of his assistants that they are being paid “50 cents a hour.”

Harlem Globetrotters Vice President Sunni Hickman says in a statement about the collaboration, “It’s been a dream come true for our Globetrotter players to work with the iconic Snoop Dogg. His passion for basketball and baller culture is second to none; to have him as part of our team has been super dope.”

The sitcom, which is still in development, will be available on the crypto promotion site VAST.com. The “All the Way Up” rapper also will create a theme song for the show, which will drop during the Globetrotters’ Spread the Game tour, kicking off December 26 in Pittsburgh.

As previously reported, Snoop celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday night at his home in Inglewood, California, with a star-studded players ball attended by Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Mike Epps, Terence J and many more.

