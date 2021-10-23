Saturday, October 23, 2021
(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Bridgette Alicia Helms, 34, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Barry Eugene Lawson, 58, of Ferrum, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Everett Casey Ogle, 38, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Barbara Adams Purcell, 81, of Mercer Island passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Receiving of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 28, 2021, In the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home, interment will be private. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Annie Rock, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Smith, 53, of Eden, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert Dennis Winningham, 57, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

