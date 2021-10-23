Democratic Party Tour visits Martinsville on Monday

Monday, Oct. 25

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville.

Democratic Party of Virginia Tour at 3 p.m. at the Refuge Temple Ministries new facility on Clearview Drive across from the church.

Martinsville School Board meeting in closed session at the Martinsville School Board office at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Free drive-thru community meal form 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Starline Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue in Martinsville.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on a Voluntary Settlement Agreement between the City of Martinsville and the County of Henry. The public hearing will be conducted in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 55 West Church Street, second floor, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

The Board of Zoning Appeals for Henry County meets at 1 p.m. in the County Administration Building.

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville and Henry County since 1951. Providing toys to children 10 and under, Cheer also provides each household with a very generous food box and blanket. The fundraising goal for 2021 has been set at $45,000. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 540, Martinsville VA 24114 or dropped off at the Cheer Office.