Sunny with a high of 74 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The National Weather Service says there is slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. The main threat from any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. There is a smaller threat for large hail or an isolated tornado. A strong low pressure moves north of the area on Monday with a trailing cold front passing through Monday afternoon, bringing a round of rain and thunderstorms. Cool and windy conditions are expected behind the front Tuesday. Another storm system will bring rainfall to the area for the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: