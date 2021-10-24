Democratic Party Tour visits Martinsville on Monday

Monday, Oct. 25

Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville.

Democratic Party of Virginia Tour at 3 p.m. at the Refuge Temple Ministries new facility on Clearview Drive across from the church.

Martinsville School Board meeting in closed session at the Martinsville School Board office at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Chix with Stix from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Free drive-thru community meal form 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Avenue in Martinsville.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on a Voluntary Settlement Agreement between the City of Martinsville and the County of Henry. The public hearing will be conducted in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 55 West Church Street, second floor, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

The Board of Zoning Appeals for Henry County meets at 1 p.m. in the County Administration Building.

Free community meal 5-5:45 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church Street in Martinsville.

Free community meal from 5-6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.

Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville.

Track laps for charity fundraiser for Grace Networks 7-9 p.m. drive your own vehicle on the Martinsville Speedway track for $25.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Pumpkin painting wee create class from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Seasonal crafts for ages 2-5. $10.

Medicaid application assistance by the MCH Coalition for Health and Wellness from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Storehouse.

Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church at 6 p.m. until all the food is gone. Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway.

Friday, Oct. 29

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Covered bridge 5k run/walk at 9 a.m. Registration from 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River

Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road in Stuart.

Brunswick stew at 9 a.m. at the Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway. $8 per quart.

Family fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road in Henry.

A pink event by MLC Cancer Foundation at 3 p.m. at the New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street.

Trick or treat from 5-9 p.m. at Angel Face Beauty, 33 W. Main Street, Martinsville. Vendors will be passing out candy.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Stuart Spooktacular at 5:30 along Uptown Main Street.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All

household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.