‘Dune’ debuts to box office-topping $40.1 million

© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune, Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, topped the box office on its opening weekend, grabbing an estimated $40.1 million. The film, also available to stream on HBO Max, was predicted to make somewhere between $30-$35 million.

Dune, which opened internationally several weeks ago, has racked up an additional $180.6 million overseas.

Halloween Kills, last week’s #1, landed in second place, earning an estimated $14.5 million. It’s two-week total now sits at $73.1 million.

No Time to Die, in its third week of release, finished third with an estimated $11.9 million. The latest Bond flick has racked up $120 million here in the States and $405 million overseas.

Fourth place belongs to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, delivering an estimated 9.1 million. Its four-week total is now at $181.8 million. The Venom sequel added another $170.6 million internationally, bringing its worldwide tally to $352.4 million.

Rounding out the top five is this week’s only other major release: Ron’s Gone Wrong, the animated tale featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman and Ed Helms. It earned an estimated $7.3 million, short of its predicted $10 million.

Wes Anderson‘s latest independent release, The French Dispatch, starring Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet, had an impressive opening, finishing in ninth place with an estimated $1.3 million.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.