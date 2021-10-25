Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg welcome twins, “double the trouble”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Congratulations are in order for Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, who announced they’ve welcomed twins!

Greenberg shared the happy news on Sunday, sharing a video of the two little ones snuggling on his chest. He captioned the clip, “We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung,” followed by two baby emojis. The gender of the children was not disclosed.

Although Chung has yet to share the news on her own page, she commented a pair of red hearts under her husband’s post. Many of the couple’s famous friends also flooded the comments, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote, “Omg omg!!! Congrats!!,” comedian Chris D’Elia, who wrote, “ALL IS RIGHT!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!,” and Hilary Duff, who commented, “Whaaaaaaaat!!!!!.”

Chung and Greenberg began dating shortly after they starred in Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong. They married three years later in 2015.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.