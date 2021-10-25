Jason Sudeikis resurrects “The Ghost of Biden Past” in SNL hosting debut

Jason Sudeikis returned to his old stomping grounds this past weekend, hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time since leaving the show in 2013.

In the show’s opening sketch, President Joe Biden — played by new SNL cast member James Austin Johnson — grapples with his falling poll numbers and wonders and longs for the old days, when the press used to like him.

He’s then visited by “The Ghost of Biden Past” — played by Sudeikis, reprising his Biden impersonation from from 2013 — who gives 2021 Biden a pep talk, reminding him he’s still “Joe Freakin’ Biden.”

Sudeikis’ monologue took a couple of sentimental turns, with a shout out to his two kids with ex-wife Olivia Wilde — Otis, seven, and Daisy, five — then to reflect on the “historic” Studio 8A and how it shaped his life.

The Ted Lasso star also joined Weekend Update anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, and dusted off his devil character, who bragged about some of his recent accomplishments, including Jost’s marriage to Scarlett Johansson.

Sudeikis’ devil also claimed responsibility for Florida, The Houston Astros, Tom Brady and Lil Nas X.

Later, Sudeikis revived his red sweatsuit-clad over-enthusiastic back up dancer, Vance, in Kenan Thompson‘s recurring sketch, “What’s Up with That,” joined by fellow SNL vet, Fred Armisen as the sax-playing Giuseppe.

Sudeikis was joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Kieren Culkin, who stars in the HBO drama Succession, will host when SNL returns November 6.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.