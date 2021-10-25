Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNewsNationalNine-year-old boy's remains found in home along with abandoned kids: Sheriff
NewsNational

Nine-year-old boy’s remains found in home along with abandoned kids: Sheriff

By staff
0
64
kali9/iStock

(HOUSTON) — The remains of a 9-year-old boy have been discovered in a Houston home along with three abandoned children, authorities said.

One of the children, a 15-year-old, said his 9-year-old brother had been dead for one year and his body was in the room next to his, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday.

The 15-year-old and the other two children — boys under the age of 10 — were found home alone on Sunday, the sheriff said.

Both younger kids “appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury,” he tweeted.

Deputies also “found skeletal remains of a small child,” the sheriff said.

All three children were taken to the hospital, he said. Their conditions were not released.

Authorities believe the parents hadn’t lived in the home for several months, Gonzalez said.

The children’s mother and her boyfriend were found late Sunday night, he said.

At a news conference Sunday Gonzalez called it a “horrific situation.”

“I have been in this business for a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article‘Dune’ debuts to box office-topping $40.1 million
Next articleRosario Dawson pens sweet message to Hayden Christensen at news he’ll be joining her in ‘Ahsoka’
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE