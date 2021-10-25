(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.

Josephine Evelyn Dillon, 92, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2021. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Dillon family.

Pete Dillon, 84, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Hattie ‘Kitty’ Gray Miles Horsley of Bassett, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, 3665 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Virginia 24055 where the funeral will follow 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Horsley family.

James Hylton, 57, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Keaton, 73, of Collinsville passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Curtis Merriman, 69, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Everett Casey Ogle, 38, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Pamela Price, 46, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Barbara Adams Purcell, 81, of Mercer Island passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Receiving of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 28, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home, interment will be private. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

James Smith, 53, of Eden, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Beverly Hazelwood Stultz, 71, of Bassett passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stultz family.

Dorothy Thompson, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Elva Turner Wilshire, 91, of Dunn, N.C. passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Betsy Johnson Hospital. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Wilshire family.