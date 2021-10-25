Six injured, including officer, in shooting at mall in Boise: Police

iStock/ChiccoDodiFC

(BOISE, Idaho) — Six people, including a Boise police officer, have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.

One person is in custody, Boise police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on N. Milwaukee Street, authorities said.

The roads leading to the mall were closed as the investigation continued.

Officers were working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there’s no information about additional threats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

