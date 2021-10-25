Spencer star Kristen Stewart says, “I’ve probably made five really good films”

NEON

Kristen Stewart has been acting since she was 10, but the actress who rose to pop culture icon status with the Twilight films admits, “I’ve probably made five really good films.”

The actress told this to the Sunday Times, explaining she’s made dozens of films, but there aren’t many she’s still passionate about. “[O]ut of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!,'” those are, “few and far between,” she admits.

Having said that, Stewart says she “doesn’t regret the experience” of working on any of her films. She explains, “I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end.”

For the record, two of those “four or five”good films include 2014’s Clouds of Sils Maria and 2016’s Personal Shopper, both thrillers directed by French filmmaker Oliver Assayas.

Stewart called her choices in the past “a total crapshoot,” but added she’s now acquired a “better nose for what’s going to be fruitful.”

That seems to have been the case with Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana and that already has the one-time Twilight Razzie Award winner on the Oscars short list.

