Monday, October 25, 2021
Martinsville plays at Tunstall today

High school football begins this Friday

High school football: G.W. Danville beat Bassett (6-2) 21-7, Halifax County defeated Patrick County (2-6) 43,32. Magna Vista (4-4) beat Tunstall Thursday 42-14. Monday: Martinsville (3-4) at Tunstall. This Friday Bassett (6-2) is at Halifax County, G.W. Danville is at Magna Vista (4-4), and Patrick County (2-6) is at Martinsville.  

College football: UVA (7-2) beat Georgia Tech 48-40, Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech (3-4) 41-36. UNC (4-3) has the week off. This Saturday Virginia Tech (3-4) plays at Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. UNC (4-3) plays at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. and UVA (7-2) plays at BYU at 10:15 p.m.

On Monday:

Volleyball: Halifax County is at Bassett and Tunstall is at Magna Vista. Both matches are at 6 p.m. for the Piedmont District semifinals.

Men’s Soccer: PHCC at USC Union.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

