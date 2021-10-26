Ciara celebrates 36th birthday with husband Russell Wilson at the top of Seattle’s Space Needle

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

NFL star Russell Wilson didn’t allow a recent injury to stop him from celebrating wife Ciara‘s 36th birthday Monday.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was sidelined from Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints after undergoing hand surgery. However, he made the night very special for his Grammy-winning spouse. Wilson rented the top two floors of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle observation tower and restaurant, which was filled with rose petals, candles, flowers and balloons.

“Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance!” he commented on Instagram.

“Awe baby. You are my everything!,” Ciara replied. “Thank you for making me feel special today, and everyday. I’m a better woman because of you! I love you so much!”

With the music of Sade‘s “No Ordinary Love” in the background, Ciara was amazed, constantly repeating, “Oh my God!”

“Wow Babe @DangeRussWilson. Thank You for loving me the way you do!,” she commented. “I didn’t have much growing up, but I can say I had a lot of love. That feeling made me feel like I could conquer the world. That’s how you make me feel. Like a little girl all over again. I love you so much!”

As Ciara enjoyed the breathtaking view of the city, the Super Bowl winner told her, “We have a special date night tonight, me and you. A little dinner on top of Seattle….We’ll have some dessert, and more dessert later. I love you.”

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July. They have two children together: four-year-old daughter Sienna and one-year-old son, Win.

