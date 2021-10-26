Nor’easter drenching New York City, New Jersey, New England with heavy rain: Latest forecast

Doctor_bass/iStock

(NEW YORK) — 4From North Carolina to Maine, 45 million Americans are under alert for flooding rain and gusty winds as a nor’easter pummels the East Coast.

In New York and New Jersey, where governors declared states of emergency, roadways were drenched early Tuesday with up to 4 inches of rain.

Flash flooding was reported Tuesday morning in the Metuchen, New Jersey, area, prompting a flash flood warning. Water rescues were reported in New Jersey from Union Beach to Middletown.

The bulk of the heaviest rain and flooding then shifted to Long Island and Connecticut. The heaviest rain Tuesday afternoon will be across New England.

The nor’easter will strengthen off the coast by Tuesday evening, bringing another round of heavy rain from northern New Jersey to New York City to southeast New England.

The strongest winds are expected overnight from the Jersey Shore to Long Island to Cape Cod. Gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph.

The rain will end across most of the Northeast Tuesday night, with lingering showers expected in New England Wednesday morning. The storm will move out to sea Wednesday afternoon.

