District records 400th COVID-19 related death

There has been one new death in the West Piedmont District reported Tuesday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded that death in Henry County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

The death marks the 400th person in the district to have died of the novel coronavirus and in Franklin County, new cases push the total there to 6,000.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 154, followed by Franklin County with 102, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 55.

Henry County has had 433 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 247, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 131.

Henry County had 21 new cases reported Tuesday and is at 6,428. Franklin County has had four new cases with 6,000 total. Martinsville has had three new cases with 2,046 total and Patrick County has had two new cases with a total of 2,020.

The district has had 16,494 total cases, 995 hospitalizations and 400 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 919,999 cases, 38,466 hospitalizations and 13,793 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.

Worldwide there have been 244.2 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths and in the U.S. there have been 45.5 million cases and 737,526 deaths as of Tuesday morning as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.