See Sandra Bullock as an ex-con in trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’

KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX

Netflix has released the trailer for the new Sandra Bullock film, The Unforgivable.

Bullock plays a woman recently released from prison after serving 20 years for murder. In the trailer, we see her on a mission to reconnect with her younger sister but the actions of her past continue to follow her.

The film also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rob Morgan and Richard Thomas. It debuts in select theaters November 24 and will be available on Netflix December 10.

Bullock’s previous movie with Netflix, 2018’s Bird Box, was a massive hit for the streaming service.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.