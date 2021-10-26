Water levels jump back up in West after long drought

iStock/davidf

(NEW YORK) — A weekend storm that brought extreme atmospheric river and historic rain to Northern California has raised water levels in several water bodies, namely Lake Tahoe, Lake Oroville and Yosemite Falls.

Yosemite Falls, which was announced to be “dry” last week by the Yosemite National Park, is back in action with flowing water after receiving at least 5 inches of rainfall from the weekend storm. Webcam footage from the park shows that the falls have water flowing through them again.

Following suit, water levels at Lakes Tahoe and Oroville in California have also risen as a result of the historic rainfall. The water level at Lake Tahoe rose above its natural rim at 6,223 feet after having fallen to approximately 6,222.88 feet.

Water levels at Lake Oroville currently stand at 656.01 feet above mean sea level after this weekend’s storm. Over the summer the lake reached a historic low amid exceptional drought causing the state’s Department of Water Resources to take a hydroelectric plant offline.

While the storm brought heavy downpour to the West coast, it didn’t alleviate the region from its climate concern of droughts and wildfires.

Several counties in California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada faced flooding, power outages and property damage. The storm also caused the deaths of two people in Fall City, Washington.

The storm is now headed to the mainland and East Coast, where states have already declared a state of emergency over flash flood warnings. Severe weather is expected in the states of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey and New York.

