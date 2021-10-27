‘Black Widow’, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, ‘Squid Game’ named among 2021 People’s Choice nominees

Marvel Studios

The people have spoken, and Black Widow, Coming 2 America, and A Quiet Place Part II are among their favorite films from 2021.

When it comes to the small screen, Cobra Kai, Loki, and Law & Order: SVU ranked among the year’s best according to the fans.

The People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and air on NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9:00 pm Eastern time.

Here are the nominees in the main categories:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He’s All That

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

Godzilla Kong

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

In The Heights

Old

Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Cinderella

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Vivo

Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America

John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos – In The Heights

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone – Cruella

Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa – Dune

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Kevin Hart – Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy – Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer – Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig – No Time To Die

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga

TELEVISION

THE SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Outer Banks

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Grown-ish

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Young Rock

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Sterling Brown – This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Chase Stokes – Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Sterling Brown – This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws

Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Good Morning America

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Cobra Kai

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Loki

Lucifer

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

WandaVision

