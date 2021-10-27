‘Black Widow’, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, ‘Squid Game’ named among 2021 People’s Choice nominees

The people have spoken, and Black Widow, Coming 2 America, and A Quiet Place Part II are among their favorite films from 2021.
When it comes to the small screen, Cobra Kai, Loki, and Law & Order: SVU ranked among the year’s best according to the fans.
The People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and air on NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9:00 pm Eastern time.
Here are the nominees in the main categories:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He’s All That
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla Kong
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Cinderella
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Awkwafina – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Anthony Ramos – In The Heights
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone – Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa – Dune
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Kevin Hart – Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy – Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt – Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy – Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer – Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Salma Hayek – Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Charlize Theron – F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt – The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig – No Time To Die
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
John Cena – F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel – F9: The Fast Saga
TELEVISION
THE SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Sterling Brown – This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Sterling Brown – This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi – Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
