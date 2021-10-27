(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Bobby E. Adams, age 83 of Patrick Springs, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Bobby H. Coe 71, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.

Pete Dillon, 84, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Hylton, 57, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at SOVAH Martinsville Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Ann Lewis Keaton, 73, of Collinsville, died Friday, October 22, 2021 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Keaton family.

Nancy Mayhorn, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Curtis Merriman, 69, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Belvie “Eugene” Mullins, age 82, of Sanford, Florida, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Vitas Hospice Unit, Orlando. He was born in Henry County. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 905 S. Laurel Ave., Sanford, Fla. A Graveside Service will follow at 3 p.m. at Sanford Evergreen Municipal Cemetery, 25th Street, Sanford, Fla.

Everett Casey Ogle, 38, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Pamela Denise Price, 46, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Lois Rigney Pulliam, 71, of Axton, Va. passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Roselawn Burial Park. The family is accepting friends and family at the home. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pulliam family.

Barbara Adams Purcell, 81, of Mercer Island passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Receiving of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 28, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home, interment will be private. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Edward “Neal” Rigney, 78, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. The funeral will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, and at other times at Deloris Lewis’ home, 1973 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville, Virginia. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Vernon G. “Pappy” Stanley, 82, of Bassett, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. At his request, there will not be a service. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date in Indiana. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stanley family.

Beverly Hazelwood Stultz, 71, of Bassett passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stultz family.

Dorothy Thompson, 75, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.