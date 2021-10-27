Sunny with a high of 69 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

It’s race weekend in Martinsville so it’s no surprise that the threat of rain is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather notice calling for several inches of rainfall possible Thursday through Saturday, resulting in an increasing potential for flooding.

Northwest winds diminish today as high pressure builds in. After a mostly sunny day, clouds increase by Thursday morning ahead of the next storm system. Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall begins Thursday night and continues through the end of the week. The low pressure system responsible remains in the area through the weekend.

The chance of precipitation is 50% beginning Thursday afternoon, increasing to 90% Thursday night and Friday, reducing to 50% Friday night and Saturday and ending by Saturday night.

