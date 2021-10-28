Matthew Perry to release “unflinchingly honest” memoir in 2022

Perry in 2017 – Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Flatiron Books has announced it will release Matthew Perry‘s first book, a memoir from the Friends veteran that not only dishes on his time on the beloved sitcom, but also details his personal battles.

The book is as yet untitled.

“Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction,” the publisher promises.

“Candid, self-aware and told with his trademark humor, Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all,” continues the description, which also says the book, “the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious.”

Flatiron teases, “[T]his is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one.”

The memoir will be released in the fall of 2022.

