Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentMichelle Obama to appear on final season of 'black-ish'; Taye Diggs, Ne-yo...
NewsEntertainment

Michelle Obama to appear on final season of ‘black-ish’; Taye Diggs, Ne-yo to host variety specials at The CW

By staff
0
21
NAACP via Getty Images

The final season of black-ish has added a real-life icon to its lineup.

On Thursday, the show announced via social media that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the ABC comedy. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” reads the Instagram caption of a photo of Mrs. Obama with the black-ish cast. While details on Mrs. Obama’s appearance are few, this isn’t the first time she’s appeared on a popular sitcom. The former First Lady also guest starred on the sixth-season finale of Parks and Recreation. The final season of black-ish is set for sometime in 2022.

In other news, The CW has tapped Taye Diggs and recording artists Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to headline two upcoming variety specials. The three will star in The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence, which will highlight Black performers. We Three Kings will premiere on November 29 and feature classic Christmas music, comedy and dance. It will also have appearances by Bre-Z, Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks.  The Black Pack: Excellence will air sometime in 2022 and will commemorate the Juneteenth holiday with music, dance and guest stars. It will also include a tribute to original Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr.

Finally, Deadline has learned that Isaiah Mustafa has been added to the cast of Boy Kills World, a forthcoming action film set in a “dystopian fever dream reality.” The film follows Bill Skarsgard as Boy, a deaf mute who’s trained by a mysterious shaman and becomes “an instrument of death.” A release date for Boy Kills World has yet to be announced.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by black-ish (@blackishabc)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePETA asks MLB to end use of ‘Bullpen’
Next articleRyan Reynolds named 2021 Entertainment & Entrepreneurship Innovator by ‘WSJ. Magazine’
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE