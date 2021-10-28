Thursday, October 28, 2021
HomeNewsEntertainmentNew 'House of Gucci' trailer shows even more Lady Gaga
NewsEntertainment

New ‘House of Gucci’ trailer shows even more Lady Gaga

By staff
0
10
MGM

A new trailer for House of Gucci is out and it features even more glimpses of Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Italian designer Maurizio Gucci, who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

In the clip, we see Patrizia meeting the Gucci family for the first time and then we see her as she slowly starts to assert more of a role in their fashion empire.

“Gucci’s not exciting, and everybody knows it,” Gaga as Patrizia tells her husband, played by Adam Driver.

“At least it’s my name, sweetie,” he says.

Gaga points to her wedding ring and shoots back, “Our name, sweetie.”

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and also starring Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, debuts in theaters on November 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWho ya gonna call? Could soon be yourself, with Hasbro’s full-size proton pack
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE