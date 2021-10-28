Packers to be short-handed at receiver against Cardinals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight.

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will both miss the game after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Adams is vaccinated but tested positive. Lazard is unvaccinated and was deemed a close contact of Adams.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also miss the game after the team did not activate him. He has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Adams ranks third in the NFL with 744 receiving yards and second in catches with 52.

Packer defensive coordinate Joe Barry will also miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

