Thursday, October 28, 2021
PETA asks MLB to end use of ‘Bullpen’

(NEW YORK) — PETA has asked Major League Baseball to end the use of the term ‘bullpen.”

The organization says they would like a more animal-friendly term that doesn’t reference the area where bulls are held before slaughter. 

Their suggestion: The Arm Barn!

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

