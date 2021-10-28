Who ya gonna call? Could soon be yourself, with Hasbro’s full-size proton pack

Hasbro Pulse

Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Why call professional paranormal investigators and eliminators when you’ll soon be able to DIY, thanks to an upcoming offering from Hasbro Pulse.

The company that produces high-quality replicas of movie props in addition to hyper-detailed toys, has announced its looking to arm you with your own proton pack, the gear the Ghostbusters have strapped to their backs in the original two Ghostbusters films, and in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Calling it the “ultimate ghost bustin’ adult collectible roleplay item,” the Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack is an exacting replica of the beloved prop from the classic films, laser-scanned from the screen-used prop, scaled to adult size, and featuring movie-accurate lights and other details.

The item is being made available through Hasbro’s HasLab project, a development outlet that, rather shrewdly, lets fans crowd-fund the item.

You can pre-order and back the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler’s Proton Pack HasLab project for $399.99 on the HasLabs site. The crowdfunding campaign needs 7,000 backers by December 12 — and it’s already halfway there, less than a day after it was announced.

Needless to say, the piece will make a fine cosplay companion to Hasbro Pulse’s previously-released Spengler Neutrona Wand, the ‘busters’ “gun” that lets them lasso slimers and and other ectoplasmic entities.

The proton pack has become one of cinema’s most iconic props, and until now, cosplayers and other movie fans had to go about building them themselves, some spending thousands in the process.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters November 19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.