(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Bobby E. Adams, age 83 of Patrick Springs, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021. Moody Funeral Services is in charge.

Bobby H. Coe 71, of Ridgeway, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Paul Crouch Jr., 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was a former Clerk of the Henry County Circuit Court and also a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. A memorial service is planned at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Montfair Resort Farm, 2500 Bezaleel Drive; Crozet, VA 22932, with visitation immediately following. Woody Funeral Home of Mechanicsville is in charge.

Pete Dillon, 84, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Martinsville Health & Rehab. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Lucy Cox East, 85, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Vera Hagwood, 80, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Nancy Mayhorn, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Marcia Lynn MacDonald, 64, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the MacDonald family.

Lois Rigney Pulliam, 71, of Axton, Va. passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Roselawn Burial Park. The family is accepting friends and family at the home. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pulliam family.

Barbara Adams Purcell, 81, of Mercer Island passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Receiving of friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 28, 2021, in the Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home, interment will be private. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.

Donald Harden Smith, 87, of Bassett, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Smith family.

Vernon G. “Pappy” Stanley, 82, of Bassett, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. At his request, there will not be a service. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date in Indiana. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Stanley family.

Ruth Turner Williams, 97, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Martinsville, Va. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Williams family.

Cari Lord Zimmer, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. A luncheon reception will be held next door at the Parish House. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Zimmer family.