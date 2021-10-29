Regina King cements legacy on Hollywood Walk of Fame, “it’s surreal”

ABC

Regina King has officially cemented her career in Hollywood — literally.

In a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, the Emmy and Oscar-winning actress cemented her handprints and footprints in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. In addition to her prints, she signed her name and added the phrase, “No place like home!”

Speaking with Access Hollywood at the induction, King admitted that she was “still taking it all in.”

“I’ve been playing it cool the week coming up to this…but as I woke up and we got closer and closer, I got those butterflies in my stomach,” she shared.

“I’m going to be forever in this space that I’ve known forever at a place where all the greats have made their mark,” the Watchmen alum added, noting that to receive the honor is “surreal.”

King, 50, began her career at just 14. Since then she’s received numerous accolades, including four Primetime Emmys, the most for a Black entertainer. She was also named one of TIME’s most influential people in 2019.

King has appeared in a host of movies and shows during her lengthy career including Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde, the Big Bang Theory, and If Beale Street Could Talk, winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the latter. Her latest work, The Harder They Fall, premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

