Henry County records 1 new death as District reaches 1,000 hospitalizations to do COVID-19

There has been one new death in the West Piedmont District reported Friday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded that death in Henry County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 155, followed by Franklin County with 104, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 55.

Henry County has had 437 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 247, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 132.

Henry County had 24 new cases reported Friday and is at 6,491. Franklin County has had 16 new cases with 6,039 total. Martinsville has had 3 new cases with 2,059 total and Patrick County has had 10 new cases with a total of 2,044.

The district has had 16,633 total cases, 1,000 hospitalizations and 403 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 924,771 cases, 38,717 hospitalizations and 13,907 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the state, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.

Worldwide there have been 245.9 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths and in the U.S. there have been 45.8 million cases and 745,006 deaths as of Friday as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.