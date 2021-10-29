Covered bridge 5K run at the Smith River

Saturday, Oct. 30

Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Covered bridge 5k run/walk at 9 a.m. Registration from 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River

Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road in Stuart.

Brunswick stew at 9 a.m. at the Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road in Ridgeway. $8 per quart.

Family fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road in Henry.

A pink event by MLC Cancer Foundation at 3 p.m. at the New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street.

Trick or treat from 5-9 p.m. at Angel Face Beauty, 33 W. Main Street, Martinsville. Vendors will be passing out candy.

Sunday, Oct. 31

NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race at 2 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway.

Stuart Spooktacular at 5:30 along Uptown Main Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Election Day

Thursday, Nov. 4

Henry County School Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers.

Friday, Nov. 5

Big basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main Street in Martinsville.

First Fridays from 4-8 p.m. in Uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Brunswick stew sale at noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8 per quart.

Friday, Nov. 19

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday October 25 and will be open Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM until Friday, November19. The office will be located at 10 Liberty Street near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell. Our office will be two doors down from Grace Network. Applications must be completed in person and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. All household residents must provide their social security information and date of birth. Acceptable proof of residency is a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, or AEP bill. Christmas Cheer has been assisting families in need residing in Martinsville.