Scoreboard roundup — 10/30

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Atlanta 2 Houston 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 110 Orlando 109

Miami 114 Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 105 Indiana 98

Sacramento 113 New Orleans 109

Portland 111 L.A. Clippers 92

Denver 106 Dallas 75

L.A. Lakers 113 Cleveland 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington 2 Arizona 0

N-Y Rangers 4 Columbus 0

OT Florida 3 Detroit 2

Carolina 6 Chicago 3

SO Vegas 5 Anaheim 4

Ottawa 4 Dallas 1

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.