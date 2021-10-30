Saturday, October 30, 2021
Scoreboard roundup — 10/30

By staff
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Atlanta   2  Houston   0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto      110  Orlando        109
Miami        114  Charlotte      99
Brooklyn     105  Indiana        98
Sacramento   113  New Orleans    109
Portland     111  L.A. Clippers  92
Denver       106  Dallas         75
L.A. Lakers  113  Cleveland      101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington    2  Arizona    0
N-Y Rangers   4  Columbus   0
OT  Florida       3  Detroit    2
Carolina      6  Chicago    3
SO  Vegas         5  Anaheim    4
Ottawa        4  Dallas     1

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

