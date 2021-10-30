Partly sunny with a high of 60 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

The weekend’s weather looks much better for racing than it did earlier in the week. The National Weather Service says a deep upper level low pressure system centered over the Virginias will meander and drift very slowly northeast through the weekend. The presence of the upper low will keep clouds and showers across the region through Halloween, but precipitation will decrease in coverage and intensity. High pressure builds in for the beginning of next week, with precipitation chances increasing by Wednesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: