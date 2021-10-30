Saturday, October 30, 2021
Warriors fall to G.W., Bengals beats Halifax

By staff
High school football begins this Friday

High school football: G.W. Danville beat Magna Vista 28-10. Bassett blewout Halifax County 61-14. Patrick County at Martinsville will be played on Monday. Next Friday it’s Martinsville (4-4) at Bassett (7-2) and Magna Vista (4-5) at Patrick County. (2-6). 

Volleyball: The Region 2C volleyball tournament will begin on Monday. Martinsville will host Dan River on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will travel to Appomattox on Tuesday. Patrick County received a 1st round bye and will host the winner of Alleghany/Radford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

College football: This Saturday Virginia Tech (3-4) plays at Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. Hear all the action on WHEE-AM1370 or on our listener line at 631-359-9074. UNC (4-3) plays at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. and UVA (7-2) plays at BYU at 10:15 p.m.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

