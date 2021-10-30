VF Corporation to expand in Henry County

VF Corporation is adding more than 80 in Henry County.

The global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories will invest $10.2 million in their operation in Henry County. The expansion will create 82 jobs.

The company will use its 500,000-square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project.

The announcement came Thursday from Gov. Ralph Northam, who remarked that “VF Corporation has thrived in Henry County for nearly 20 years, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to invest in the Commonwealth.”

VF Corporation owns and operates a family of outdoor, active, and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

VF Corporation has been an employer in Henry County since 2003.