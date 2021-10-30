Saturday, October 30, 2021
HomeNewsLocalVF Corporation to expand in Henry County
NewsLocal

VF Corporation to expand in Henry County

By staff
0
50
VF Corporation to expand in Henry County

VF Corporation is adding more than 80 in Henry County.

The global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories will invest $10.2 million in their operation in Henry County. The expansion will create 82 jobs.

The company will use its 500,000-square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster. Virginia successfully competed with California and Pennsylvania for the project.

The announcement came Thursday from Gov. Ralph Northam, who remarked that “VF Corporation has thrived in Henry County for nearly 20 years, and we are thrilled to see the company continue to invest in the Commonwealth.”

VF Corporation owns and operates a family of outdoor, active, and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies.

VF Corporation has been an employer in Henry County since 2003.

Previous articleWarriors fall to G.W., Bengals beats Halifax
Next articleScoreboard roundup — 10/30
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2021 WHEE